It feels like it's only a matter of time before the new Kanye West album arrives on streaming services worldwide. All signs are pointing to its imminence with the final mix-down happening as we write this. At first, fans were expecting the album on Friday but after the superstar rapper's publicist made an online announcement, it became clear that it would only arrive later in the weekend. One Sunday (Friday?) Service in Detroit, an Imax announcement, and three cities later, Ye may finally be ready to drop Jesus Is King. That didn't stop people from reacting on social media though.

When Kanye West gives us a date, you should always take the information with a pinch of salt. Perhaps his intention is to drop then but we all know that, being the perfectionist that he is, it will likely be delayed a few times. Yesterday, people were refreshing their feeds all day in hopes that the gospel-tinged body of work would magically appear in their music libraries but alas, it did not hit the market. Although we know it can still arrive at any minute, a number of fans updated their personal stories with messages of frustration, claiming that the recording artist is always breaking promises and is beginning to skate on thin ice.

Regardless of how impatient you are, we all know that you'll be tuning in the second Jesus Is King actually does drop. Which could be any moment now.