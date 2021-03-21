Rumors hit Twitter, this weekend, that Quavo allegedly sent a repo man to collect the Bently that he had gifted to Saweetie before their recent breakup; however, TMZ reports that this is untrue. "Sources directly connected to Quavo" have told the publication that it is "flat-out false."

The media outlet MTO originally reported on the story, claiming that the Migos rapper sent a repo man to reclaim the $350,000 car that he gifted her in December 2020. MTO explained that an "insider" claims that the Bentley was leased in Quavo's name and he had an agreement with the dealership saying he could end the lease early for a fee.



Amy Sussman / Getty Images

Regardless of the story appearing to turn out to be false, fans on Twitter had a field day reacting to the rumors.

The couple called it off, earlier this week, after Saweetie hinted that Quavo was unfaithful: "I'm single. I've endured too much betrayal and hurt behind the scenes for a false narrative to be circulating that degrades my character. Presents don't band-aid scars and the love isn't real when the intimacy is given to other women."

In response, Quavo criticized her for publicizing the situation: "I know you want to make this into a show so I'll play my part just this one time. I don't normally put my business out there, especially my personal life. I feel the need to address this so there are no false narratives. I had love for you and disappointed you did all that. You are not the woman I thought you were. I wish you nothing but the best."

