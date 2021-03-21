Quavo hit the studio, Saturday, following his split from Saweetie.
Migos rapper Quavo was in the studio, Saturday, presumably working on new music following the announcement that he and Saweetie officially called it quits this week. The rapper uploaded a picture to Instagram of himself in front of the mic with only an emoji for a caption.
Saweetie first revealed the couple was through by calling out Quavo on Twitter: "I'm single. I've endured too much betrayal and hurt behind the scenes for a false narrative to be circulating that degrades my character. Presents don't band aid scars and the love isn't real when the intimacy is given to other women."
She added: I emotionally checked out a long time ago and have walked away with a deep sense of peace and freedom. Excited for this new chapter of elevation."
Quavo responded by calling Saweetie out for publicizing the situation: "I know you want to make this into a show so I'll play my part just this one time. I don't normally put my business out there, especially my personal life. I feel the need to address this so there are no false narratives. I had love for you and disappointed you did all that. You are not the woman I thought you were. I wish you nothing but the best."
Jerritt Clark /Getty Images
It remains to be seen whether Quavo will comment on the situation with the new music he appears to be working on.