Migos rapper Quavo was in the studio, Saturday, presumably working on new music following the announcement that he and Saweetie officially called it quits this week. The rapper uploaded a picture to Instagram of himself in front of the mic with only an emoji for a caption.

Saweetie first revealed the couple was through by calling out Quavo on Twitter: "I'm single. I've endured too much betrayal and hurt behind the scenes for a false narrative to be circulating that degrades my character. Presents don't band aid scars and the love isn't real when the intimacy is given to other women."

She added: I emotionally checked out a long time ago and have walked away with a deep sense of peace and freedom. Excited for this new chapter of elevation."

Quavo responded by calling Saweetie out for publicizing the situation: "I know you want to make this into a show so I'll play my part just this one time. I don't normally put my business out there, especially my personal life. I feel the need to address this so there are no false narratives. I had love for you and disappointed you did all that. You are not the woman I thought you were. I wish you nothing but the best."



Jerritt Clark /Getty Images

It remains to be seen whether Quavo will comment on the situation with the new music he appears to be working on.