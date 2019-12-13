Clearly, Quavo of the Migos has been taking his workouts seriously. Currently on the set of his music video for "That's Tuff" with Rich The Kid, the rapper decided to get some burn in between takes. The man set himself up at the bench press, added a disgusting amount of weight to the barbell and went ahead to show off his muscles. He managed to repeat countless reps with the plates weighing him down, creating a serious obstacle for the rapper. To top it all off, he completed this round with a blunt in his mouth, smoking away on some Sativa to get him up for the workout.

Whatever Quavo is smoking, we want some of that. There must be some performance enhancement drug mixed into his weed because no regular human would be able to lift this much with such ease. Uploading the video to social media, a number of his peers called him out for capping, claiming that the weights are props and that the barbell probably weighs, like, a pound. Jacquees, Pop Smoke, French Montana, Trouble, and others were all unsure of how Quavo pulled off this incredible feat of strength, leaving comments in his inbox.

As you will surely be able to tell, Quavo did not actually complete this drill with real weight and, if we're mistaken in assuming that, we apologize to the auto-tuned Migos member. However, it's pretty safe to say that this was just a set-up for some music video promotion.