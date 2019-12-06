mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Rich The Kid Pops In With Quavo On "That's Tuff"

Mitch Findlay
December 06, 2019 12:15
462 Views
10
1
CoverCover

That's Tuff
Rich The Kid Feat. Quavo

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
n/a
0% (0)
Rate
Audience Rating
0 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

Rich The Kid is back.


Rich The Kid is one of a kind. Carrying himself in what can only be described as a perpetually-stoned state, the self-proclaimed Kid has made a habit out of hitmaking. At least, he did during his introduction to the game, 2018's The World Is Yours; it's hard to forget singles like "Plug Walk" and "New Freezer," which brought Kendrick Lamar into the fold with a surprising stamp of validation. Following that, Rich kept the ball rolling with "Splashin," though some were already moving on from the self-made young mogul. By the time The World Is Yours 2 rolled around, it seemed as if the mystique had dissipated.

But all was not lost. Rich took a step back to reevaluate and made the decision to depart from Interscope Records in favor of Republic. Coinciding with the transition, The Kid linked up with Quavo to drop off "That's Tuff," his first new solo single in a minute. Taking to a smooth woodwind-driven banger, Quavo kicks off a simple yet effective chorus while Rich slides through with an airy flow. "Bought a Rolls Royce like a boss," he raps. "This a bando, not a house."

Quotable Lyrics

We tough, you soft 
Make a phone call and knock 'em off 
That's a 150 at the loft 
I can make a play like Randy Moss 
Bought a Rolls-Royce like a boss 
It's a Bando, not a house

Rich The Kid
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  1  0
  1
  462
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
Rich The Kid Quavo
1 Comments
View Comment Thread
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Rich The Kid Pops In With Quavo On "That's Tuff"
10
1
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject