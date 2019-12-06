Rich The Kid Pops In With Quavo On "That's Tuff"

Rich The Kid is one of a kind. Carrying himself in what can only be described as a perpetually-stoned state, the self-proclaimed Kid has made a habit out of hitmaking. At least, he did during his introduction to the game, 2018's The World Is Yours; it's hard to forget singles like "Plug Walk" and "New Freezer," which brought Kendrick Lamar into the fold with a surprising stamp of validation. Following that, Rich kept the ball rolling with "Splashin," though some were already moving on from the self-made young mogul. By the time The World Is Yours 2 rolled around, it seemed as if the mystique had dissipated.

But all was not lost. Rich took a step back to reevaluate and made the decision to depart from Interscope Records in favor of Republic. Coinciding with the transition, The Kid linked up with Quavo to drop off "That's Tuff," his first new solo single in a minute. Taking to a smooth woodwind-driven banger, Quavo kicks off a simple yet effective chorus while Rich slides through with an airy flow. "Bought a Rolls Royce like a boss," he raps. "This a bando, not a house."

Quotable Lyrics

We tough, you soft

Make a phone call and knock 'em off

That's a 150 at the loft

I can make a play like Randy Moss

Bought a Rolls-Royce like a boss

It's a Bando, not a house