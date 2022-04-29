Pusha T's It's Almost Dry has continued to do numbers over the last week as its creator gives more and more insight into his creative process in interviews all across the country. Most recently, the 44-year-old sat down with Power 106 Los Angeles to discuss the record, focusing particularly on why he avoided bringing any past beef into his lyrics.

"I’ma be honest with you… Listen, you know I be centred around drama… Whether it be the Drake stuff or whatever, it’s whatever with me," Push told hosts. "Like, I don’t run from it, I don’t hide from it. Whatever. I specifically didn’t put that energy on this album, because it’s like, the album was going so good and that was such a dated thing to me. That was 2018!" he went on, specifically addressing his and Drizzy's feud.

Speaking on "The Story of Adidon," the New York native said, "I did what I did, I really did it. I did everything I did, and I really stood on it… On the album, I was like, 'I'm not going back in time.' This ain’t, like… It would sort of make me kinda washed, to me."

As Complex notes, Pusha said going through with a Drake diss would be "corny," also pointing out that he wouldn't want to waste a project with "two [of the] probably best producers in hip-hop right now," Pharrell Williams and Kanye West, on something as petty as what happened in 2018.

Johnny Nunez/Getty Images

Elsewhere in the interview, the father of one got candid about his relationship with another rapper – J. Cole – who he name-dropped on "Call My Bluff," revealing he wished his fan base was more like the Dreamville leaders at times. "When I’ve been on the road with him… The energy surrounding those places was always so good and inviting," Push shared.

"They’re really like there to praise their guy. When I go out, they love the music they love the music, but they also still trying to flex."

In other news, Pusha T also recently explained why he opted out of working with Madlib on It's Almost Dry – read more about that here, and tap back in with HNHH later for more hip-hop news updates.

[Via]