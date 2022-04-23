Of the many rap beefs we've seen play out over the years, arguably one of the most dramatic – albeit entertaining – was between Drake and Pusha T back in 2018, when the New York native dropped off a diss track called "The Story of Adidon" that ultimately resulted in the world finding out about the Canadian rapper's young son, Adonis, who he had previously kept out of the spotlight before confirming his paternity.

At the time, the two went back and forth with the power of their pens, using their lyrical talents to throw shade at one another, resulting in some of the most memorable online moments in recent history.

Mark Blinch/Getty Images

Earlier this year – nearly half a decade after their feud blew up – the Daytona hitmaker confirmed that he wasn't worried about any tension between him and Champagne Papi, and in his most recent interviews, the 44-year-old echoed those sentiments.

While on The Breakfast Club promoting his new It's Almost Dry album, Pusha shared that he's happy to see that his good friend Kanye West and Drizzy have resolved their issues, but at this time, he's "still outside."

"Me personally, I don't really stand anything to gain from like squashing anything," the father of one revealed. "I'm not entertaining it, but there's nothing I want from the situation. I don't want to do a record, I don't want to do none of that."

Essentially, Pusha T is of the opinion that he and Drake have "nothing to talk about." He told hosts, "[We've] been through it and that's just that," he said before adding that he's in a place where he's making music that's aligned with his purpose, and the "4422" rapper just isn't that.





Elsewhere in the interview, the "Neck & Wrist" hitmaker addressed a recently leaked Jack Harlow track that's said to contain a diss aimed at him from the 6ix God – read more about that here.