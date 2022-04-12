It was a moment in Hip Hop that made for great diss tracks, but the beef between Pusha T and Drake is long over. Back in February, Pusha shared that he wasn't worried about any tension with Drizzy and that their acrimonious time in Hip Hop had ended, and during his interview with Desus & Mero, he expounded on what led him to come to a place of peace with his former foe.

Becoming a parent often shifts a person's perspective and Pusha revealed that fatherhood switched his thought process about the situation.

“I don’t like the energy of mentioning my son in that type of energy — or any kid in that type of energy,” said the rapper. “It’s not my thing right now. I got my son, and with me, I’m just not going to play about anything involving him. Like, I don’t play nothing. So, it’s like, ‘You know what? I’ll just [leave it alone].'”

Pusha went on to say that he's a "very selfish" person in all other aspects of life except for his son. Meanwhile, fans are anticipating the release of the rapper's forthcoming project,It's Almost Dry, which is slated to arrive soon. It has been described as his best yet, so we'll keep you updated as that unfolds.

Check out Pusha T's interview with Desus & Mero below.