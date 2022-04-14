We're a few short weeks away from Jack Harlow's upcoming album, Come Home The Kids Miss You, and the lead up has been nothing short of eventful. Following the release of "Nail Tech," he received a massive co-sign from Kanye West who later invited him to appear on Donda 2. With the release of "First Class," Harlow's undoubtedly gunning to have the summer on smash with his forthcoming effort.



No tracklist dropped but it seems like Jack locked in with Drake for Come Home The Kids Miss You. Last night, a leaked collaboration between the Toronto artist and the Louisville rapper surfaced online. The short snippet contains a portion of Jack's verse while Drizzy's part of the record leaked in its entirety. Drake is rapping rapping on this one, but fans quickly noted a few bars that sound like they're aimed at his arch-nemesis, Pusha T.

Towards the second half of Drake's verse, he takes a few subliminal shots of the It's Almost Dry rapper, stating his "urges for revenge are uncontrollable."

"My urges for revenge are uncontrollable

I know we're gettin' older though, yeah

But I gotta get a n***a back for that

It's non-negotiable, it's not even debatable"

Drake then proceeds to question Pusha T's authenticity, as he previously did on "Duppy Freestyle."

"All I hear is plug talk comin' from middlemen

All I hear is tall tales comin' from little men."

Finally, he makes references to Daytona, cementing the speculation that these are shots towards Push.

"If I see ya, I spit in ya faces

Daytona with the green faces"

Finally, he makes references to Daytona, cementing the speculation that these are shots towards Push.