After linking up with Ye for a spot on Donda 2, Jack Harlow is getting all buddy-buddy with Drake, cementing himself as one of the next superstars in music. The Kentucky-born rapper enjoyed a lavish vacation with the Toronto-based superstar in Turks & Caicos, documenting many parts of the trip on social media.

One video that hip-hop fans have been laughing at shows Drake checking something on his phone as Jack Harlow lurks over his shoulder and reads what he's typing. It takes Drake a while to catch on but when he looks Jack in the eye, the rapper comedically looks away and pretends as though he wasn't doing anything. According to Drake, his reaction was natural, revealing what he was searching for online.

"I swear I didn't know what was going on," commented Drake on the video, not noticing that Jack was there. "I was googling wtf a weng weng drink was."





In case Champagne Papi never got his answer, a Weng Weng drink is a cocktail including vodka, rum, tequila, bourbon, and scotch.

This serves as somewhat of a birthday vacation for Jack, who turns 24-years-old this weekend. Previously naming Drake one of his idols, this has to feel like a dream come true for Jack. Do you think we will get a song out of this duo? Let us know in the comments.

Screenshot via Instagram

