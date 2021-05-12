It's hard to believe that it's been nearly three years since Drake dropped Scorpion and Pusha T released Daytona. Two bodies of work are cemented into the legacy of 2018, but largely due to the drama attached to both albums. The anniversary of both projects are not brought up without mention of Pusha T's scathing diss track, "The Story Of Adidon" that dramatically revealed that Drake was a dad.



Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Fans are still debating who won that beef, despite Drake never actually responding to "Adidon." Drizzy even admitted that it was a loss in the battle but his fans will ride for him no matter what. Pusha T became a trending topic on Twitter and many started praising him for the shocking diss track.

What triggered the conversation was the recent announcement that Drake would be honored at the Billboard Music Awards as the Artist Of The Decade. Billboard revealed that Drake's success following the past decade of his career has earned him the achievement. Of course, fans immediately brought up the meme of Push sitting down during the Grammys which was rumored to be during Drake's win for Best Rap Song.



Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Will Drake and Pusha T reignite their feud ahead of Certified Lover Boy? Probably not but fans will forever find joy in debating over one of the most exciting moments in hip-hop of the past five years. Check some of the best tweets below.