At this point, a large number of people believe that the tensions between Pusha-T and Drakeshould have been over a long time ago. However, there is obviously still bad blood, as was evidenced in the lyrics to an unreleased Pop Smoke song with Young Thug, Gunna, and Push.

"Those empty threats only sound good on your records/If the patois is not followed by a Blocka," rapped Push on "Paranoia" before saying he might even move to Mississauga, which is one city away from Drake's native Toronto.

According to Push, the verse was called out to the label by none other than Drake, who allegedly had it blocked from appearing on Pop Smoke's album. He made the claim in his official response to Young Thug, who voiced his displeasure about the verse.



Screenshot via Pusha-T's Instagram

With Pusha-T now demanding that the song be removed from the upcoming deluxe edition of Shoot For The Stars, Aim For The Moon, fans around the world are reacting to Push's latest dig at Drake, including his statement that he will never "need" validation from Young Thug.

With his name trending on Twitter, people are occupied with the new Pusha-T drama with many saying that this has gotten "old" and "tired." Others are just hating on Drake, wondering when he'll take a W in this feud.



Screenshot via Pusha-T's Instagram

As it continues to pop off, let us know how you're feeling about the renewed hostilities between Drake and Pusha-T in the comments.