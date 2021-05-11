Drake is one of the most prolific artists of all time. Whenever he drops a new song, there's a decent chance that it will debut at the top position on the Billboard Hot 100, as well as other influential music charts. Over the course of his career, Drake has won twenty-seven categories at the Billboard Music Awards, painting him as one of the most decorated stars in the show's existence. He's been nominated for dozens more. With that said, it shouldn't come as a shock that Billboard would choose to celebrate the rapper's dominance over the last decade by handing him a special prize.

At the upcoming 2021 Billboard Music Awards, it has been announced that Drake will receive the prestigious Artist of the Decade award, presented by NBC and dick clark productions. The news was revealed on Tuesday morning, pointing out that with the most awards from the ceremony's history, Drake is more than deserving of the honor.



Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images

Drake has nine #1 albums on the Billboard 200, which is the most of any artist this decade. He also has six #1 songs on the Hot 100, and thirty-three songs in the chart's top ten, which is also a record for this decade.

The 2021 Billboard Music Awards will take place on Sunday, May 23 at 8 PM ET. Be sure to tune in to watch Drake receive this prestigious prize.

Do you think he's the best artist from the last decade?