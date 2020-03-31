Two years ago, Pusha-T revealed one of Drake's biggest secrets to the world, releasing his diss track titled "The Story Of Adidon" and spilling the tea that the 6ix God has a baby with Sophie Brussaux, a camgirl-turned-painter. The claim was worthy of headline news across the entertainment landscape and, up until yesterday, the public had never seen photos of the 2-year-old boy. Drake finally shared photos of his little one to the world and, directly afterward, Pusha-T began trending on Twitter. The surge in his search value was not because of his reaction or statement on the pictures... it was solely because of the origins of his beef with Drake.



Ethan Miller/Getty Images

The Virginia rapper has not broken his silence on the new pictures of Drake's son, but social media users were busy theorizing how he may do so, tweeting his name so frequently that he became a top trending topic.

"Still can't believe pusha-t bullied drake into being a present father," wrote one fan, which echoes the sentiment of many reacting to the reveal of Adonis.

These days, when a celebrity trends it's either because they have coronavirus, leaked their sex tape, or have passed away. It's nice to know that rap beef still has the power to trend worldwide.

