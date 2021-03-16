Breaking records isn't anything new to Drake, especially when it comes to the Billboard Hot 100 but it doesn't make the success any less sweet. Drizzy's ability to crush record and streaming sales is arguably one of the main reasons why "falling off" isn't in his itinerary. After breaking records and setting new ones, it seemed like there isn't much more he could accomplish on the Billboard Hot 100 until this morning.

Drake's hot streak continues after becoming the first artist ever to debut three songs atop the Billboard Hot 100. The rapper's Scary Hours 2 EP brought together three bangers that propelled to the top of the chart with "What's Next" leading the pack. It's followed by the Lil Baby-assisted "Wants & Needs" and "Lemon Pepper Wings" with Rick Ross at #3. Drake's now the first-ever artist to accomplish this feat while also joining an exclusive club consisting of The Beatles and Ariana Grande as the only three artists to hold the top three spots on the Billboard Hot 100.

Drake took to IG where he celebrated the massive win on his page, sharing the Billboard post that reveals his positions. That image was followed by another of Steph Curry screaming with joy in his Golden State uniform. "SPLASHY," the Toronto rapper captioned the post.

Check out the post from Drake below. What's your favorite track off of Scary Hours 2? Sound off in the comments.