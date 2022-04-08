The Toronto Raptors may have had a lot of eyes on them as they took down the Philadelphia 76ers on Thursday night, but many patrons couldn't help but notice that a certain rapper and his 4-year-old son were seated courtside, cheering on their favourite team in fresh all-black outfits.

As Page Six notes, Drake – who is the Canadian NBA team's official global ambassador – wore a Nike tracksuit, completing his outfit with a pair of tri-coloured sneakers, also designed by the brand.

Mark Blinch/Getty Images

The "Over" rapper's son paired a shiny leather jacket with sweatpants and some clean white kicks. On top of his famous golden curls, he wore a pair of headphones to help protect his ears from the loud noises in the arena.

At one point in the evening, the two shared a sweet father-son moment, with Drake pulling his son to sit closer to him as they eagerly watched the players tearing up the court in front of them.

It seems that the duo has been enjoying plenty of time together as of late. Just last month, the 35-year-old revealed that he and his son were sporting a matching hairstyle that had some fans on the internet swooning.

Back in January, the father of one uploaded a clip flexing Adonis' impressive French skills (if you didn't already know, his mother – artist and former adult actress Sophie Brussaux – hails from France) – read more about that here, and check back in with HNHH later for more celebrity updates.

[Via]