Edy Edouard, popularly known as $NOT (pronounced ‘snot’) began his music career in 2016. A Florida transplant by way of New York, $NOT was still in high school when he started releasing music, citing his influences as Yung Lean, Lil Wayne, and Tyler, The Creator. $NOT originally only used a USB microphone to record his music before a friend showed him how to use a proper microphone and elicit a better sound.

In April 2018, $NOT released his chilled-out, lo-fi EP THE TI$$UE FILES on SoundCloud, which became popular among DIY trap fans. In October of the same year, $NOT had his first breakout hit with “GOSHA,” solidifying himself as someone to watch. The track garnered hundreds of millions of streams across multiple platforms, allowing him to continue to experiment throughout the following year with a loyal fanbase behind him. In June 2019, his single “Billy Boy” was featured in the pilot episode of HBO’s Euphoria.

After the success of “GOSHA”, $NOT signed to 300 Entertainment, preparing to release his debut studio album - TRAGEDY + on March 6th, 2020. The album included popular tracks like “Moon & Stars” which singer Maggie Lindemann guest-starred on, and “BERETTA”, which featured fellow West Palm Beach trap artist Wifisfuneral. $NOT’s second studio album, Beautiful Havoc, came in October 2020 and featured artists like iann dior, Denzel Curry, and Flo Milli. His track “Mean” went viral on video-sharing app Tik Tok in early 2021 thanks to a dance challenge being viewed on the app nearly 500,000 times.