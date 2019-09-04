Texas-raised superstar Post Malone is the most unlikely pop star to have emerged in recent years. He doesn't look the part. He doesn't really even sound the part. And he definitely doesn't act the part. Still, for some reason, the music industry has embraced Posty with open arms, accepting the man for who he is. A scraggly-haired, country/rap/pop star with tattoos all over his face, a goofy personality and a charming smile. Nobody can quite create a hit like Post can. The 24-year-old burst onto the scene with "White Iverson" and from that point on, nobody predicted he would one day become the superstar he is in 2019. Last week, he announced his new album Hollywood's Bleeding and we won't have to wait too long to hear it because the recording artist will be releasing in on Friday, September 6.

With just a few days left before we get to hear Post Malone's new album in its entirety, anticipation could not be any higher for Hollywood's Bleeding. We've already heard a few songs that are slated to appear on the tracklist, including the freshly-released "Circles," but we're expecting a lot from Posty's third studio album.

The potential of another iconic addition to Post's discography is high and fans are praying that he pulls through once again. Both of the artist's previous two projects have been gigantic success stories so things are looking positive for the young superstar again. Below, we've compiled a list of five things we really want on the new project.

Another Classic



Didier Messens/Redferns/Getty Images -- Post Malone performs at Sziget Festival on August 11, 2019 in Buda

Both Stoney and beerbongs & bentleys will go down in history as two of Post Malone's greatest pieces of art ever. At this stage in his career, they're truly the only indicators that we have gotten of Post's reach. Both albums had lengthy runs on the Billboard 200 and each has contained a decent number of hits. While Post can provide easy listening at times, he is also a master of melodies, crafting some of the catchiest songs you'll hear in your lifetime. Songs like "Better Now," "Congratulations," "Candy Paint," and others are completely timeless and, in order to craft another "classic" album, Post will need to contribute more of that kind of magic. His philosophy regarding bangers should be as follows: the more the merrier. We know he can deliver a body of work that will stay in people's playlists for the next decade and Hollywood's Bleeding can be his third tour de force.

A Mash-Up of Genres



Frazer Harrison/Getty Images -- Post Malone, winner of the Favorite Male Artist - Pop/Rock award poses in the press room during the 2018 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on October 9, 2018 in Los Angeles, California

One thing that we've grown used to from Post Malone is his crossover appeal. The man can swing over to country and pop almost seamlessly from hip-hop. While some don't appreciate Post's ability to deviate from the rap norm, the Texas-raised superstar does it well and it's part of the reason why he's been so successful. Both of his last two albums have captured moments of versatility from the young artist. It appears as though Hollywood's Bleeding will have more of the same.

After the feature list was released following "Circles" last week, it became clear that Malone will be going for the triple-play on this one. Poppy tracks like "Sunflower" will be on the playlist and a heavy helping of talented rappers will also be on the banner. DaBaby, Travis Scott, Future, and others are all listed. Interestingly enough though (and this leads us to our next point), Ozzy Osbourne is also one of the names shown in the photo that Posty uploaded to social media. With Halsey and Ozzy appearing on the same project, you can guarantee that Post is coming with a flurry of different flavours again, which will satisfy all of his fans.

A Full Move Into Rock With Ozzy Osbourne



Kevin Winter/Getty Images -- Ozzy Osbourne Announces "No More Tours 2" Final World Tour at Press Conference at his Los Angeles Home on February 6, 2018 in Los Angeles, California

Easily the most exciting feature on this project comes from Ozzy Osbourne. Of all the names that we would have expected on Hollywood's Bleeding, we would be willing to pay good money that nobody predicted this. Travis Scott's feature makes sense. Swae Lee's was obvious. Hell, even Halsey fits in. One man that surprised everybody -- partly because of his own recent musical inactivity -- was Ozzy Osbourne. The legendary rock artist has been named as a featured guest on the album and we're seriously hoping their collaboration is as good as it looks on paper.

In the past, Post Malone's Fleetwood Mac covers have astounded us and proved that the star has serious skills. Now, he's working hand-in-hand with Ozzy and it's about to be a lot of fun.

More Production & Songwriting From Louis Bell



Frazer Harrison/Getty Images -- Louis Bell attends the 36th annual ASCAP Pop Music Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on May 16, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California

We cannot say this enough. Post Malone and Louis Bell are a match made in heaven. Posty doesn't necessarily need Bell to strive per se, but it doesn't hurt to have him penning and producing some of the superstar's biggest hits. Look for his name in the credits of your favorite Malone song. It's bound to be present. The talented songwriter was celebrated as one of Billboard's top performers last year and a big reason for his own personal success was Post Malone. The duo seemingly has an unbreakable bond in the studio, banging out some of the catchiest singles ever recorded. Already, Louis Bell has contributed to a number of songs from Hollywood's Bleeding. He's on "Goodbyes," he's on "Circles" and he's on "Wow." Considering the fact that Bell has already written/produced three of the four songs we've heard from HB, you can say this one is a lock.

A "Late Bloomer" Single



Frank Hoensch/Getty Images -- Post Malone performs live on stage during a concert at the Mercedes-Benz Arena on March 4, 2019 in Berlin, Germany

One of the reasons why Post Malone's work has been so dominant on the charts is because his team is always pushing a single. The man is constantly on the radio and although you may have gotten used to his recognizable vocals, there are usually multiple songs of his on Top 40 playlists. His albums generally contain one or two songs that will never start off as the obvious bangers but several months later, they receive a push and end up outperforming the original picks. On Stoney, that was "I Fall Apart." On beerbongs, some would say that "92 Explorer" and "Better Now" won the race. Will there be another "late bloomer" single on Hollywood's Bleeding? We sincerely hope so.

Let us know what you're most looking forward to from Post Malone's upcoming album, which is scheduled to drop this Friday.