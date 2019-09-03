Post Malone Plays With Fairytale Tropes In "Circles" Video

And he gets the girl!

There was much delay and speculation before Post Malonefinally announced that his third studio album, Hollywood Bleeding, will be dropping this Friday. The tracklist includes three of his songs that have already reached hit-status ("Sunflower", "Goodbyes", "Wow."), but Post shared a poppy new single, "Circles", along with the release date. While he has become a big enough artist that the music can speak for itself, Post is hitting the ground running with this album cycle by dropping another music video.

The "Circles" video stars Post Malone playing the knight in shining armor in a grey and grim fairytale. It begins with him as the sole survivor of a deadly battle, bodies scattered all around him. He then passes through a devastated village where the love interest appears. Mythical elements enter this fable with swirling waters, waddling zombies and Rapunzel motifs. After he climbs a tree via his lover's long locks, he rides off on a horse with her through the dark of night. All in all, the video boasts high-quality production and some pretty shots, but leaves more to be desired with its bland and over-worn storyline.

Hollywood Bleeding is out Friday and features yet-to-be-heard guest appearances from Lil Baby, DaBaby, Future, SZA and more.