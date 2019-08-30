Post Malone's getting ready for the release of his third studio album, Hollywood's Bleeding. The anticipation is high for the project, especially after the success of beerbongs & bentleys. After sharing the cover art this morning, Post Malone took to Instagram to reveal the features on the project.

Post Malone does it bigger and better on his third album -- atleast in terms of features. Although he didn't reveal the full tracklist, he did share the features on it. Among them is Future, Halsey, Meek Mill, Lil Baby, DaBaby, Travis Scott, Swae Lee, Young Thug, and SZA. Many of these artists might not come as a shock considering Post seems to have a pretty solid relationship with everyone in the industry. However, he does have another major feature on the project that may have come from left-field: Ozzy Osbourne. It's unsure how this collaboration would end up but given Post's versatility, it could very well mark the return of nu-metal.

Post Malone's been preparing for the release of his album throughout the year. This morning, he finally released his new single, "Circles" after it was pushed back without explanation. It follows the release of "Goodbyes" ft. Young Thug. The campaign for the project actually launched in Dec. 2018 with the release of "Wow" which later received a remix featuring rising Compton star Roddy Ricch and Tyga.

Hollywood's Bleeding drops on September 6th.