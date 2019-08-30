Fresh off the release of his new single “Circles,” Post Malone decided to come through today and make his sophomore album, Hollywood's Bleeding, available for pre-order on iTunes, ultimately revealing the cover art in the process.

Post Malone gave fans a closer look of the artwork by sharing it on his Instagram page right at midnight, the exact time it went live on iTunes. The dark & eerie cover finds Posty in a leather jacket standing with his back to the camera, while a skeleton and some swords appear at the bottom.

Dropping next Friday (Sept. 6th), Hollywood's Bleeding will consist of 17 tracks in total and be led by the previously heard single “Goodbye” with Young Thug. Other tracks will include “Wow.” & “Sunflower” with Swae Lee.

Malone and his manager, Dre London, confirmed the album’s title and release date via social media this week: “It’s been hard trying to keep this info away from the [world] especially when it’s gonna be the best birthday present ever," London wrote on Instagram. "Let’s all celebrate together—Album Is Called ‘Hollywood’s Bleeding’ & is [fire].”

Peep the album cover (below) and be sure to check back next Friday to hear the full album.