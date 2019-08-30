Post Malone Shares Love Gone Wrong Single "Circles"

While on the road for his Bud Light Dive Bar tour earlier this month, Post Malone previewed his new single "Circles" for fans. He shared that it was different from what they may be used to hearing from him, but he added that it has "a f*cking fat groove." For fans that were unable to attend that New York show, Malone has delivered "Circles" to the masses.

If you're expecting a hip hop sound with this one, you'll be disappointed. However, Malone still offers up a catchy pop song that isn't unfamiliar from music of his past. Lyrically, Malone pens another tale of a love gone sour as he sings that he and his partner need to get off their merry-go-round of a relationship that's running itself in circles.

The New York-born, Texas-raised artist has also recently announced that his forthcoming project, Hollywood's Bleeding, will hit the streets next Friday, September 6. In the meantime, check out "Circles" and let us know what you think.

Quotable Lyrics

I got a feeling that it's time to let it go

I say so

I knew that this was doomed from the get-go

You thought that it was special, special

But it was just the sex though, the sex though

And I still hear the echoes (The echoes)

I got a feeling that it's time to let it go, let it go