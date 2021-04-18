Post Malone is very recognizably one of the biggest names in music right now. While he prefers to keep a lowkey social media presence and has yet to release a follow-up to his 2019 project Hollywood's Bleeding, he's been recognized by listeners and critics alike for his thrilling blend of multiple music styles, effectively keeping the audience engaged.

Taking his success to even greater levels, the Grammy award winner's latest Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) certifications are a testament to his commercial success. Three of the 25-year-old artist's biggest singles have all topped sales of 10 million copies or more, earning him three diamond plaques. At his age, he becomes the youngest artist in history to have a total of three diamond-certified singles.



Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

The singles that helped Posty make history include “Congratulations” with Quavo, “Rockstar” with 21 Savage and “Sunflower” with Swae Lee. On Friday (April 16), Dre London, who discovered the critically acclaimed artist, took to Instagram to rave about Posty's success.

“Mama!! We did it again!!,” he penned. “This stuff don’t just happen in the movies it happens in real life too!! Who would have ever thought your son from the streets of Brixton South London would have ever discovered the youngest artist in history to EVER have 3 diamond records. Congrats to my bruv @postmalone We did it!!& we just getting started!!! #2021 #DreVision.”