Sunflower
- NumbersPost Malone & Swae Lee Go 12X Platinum With "Sunflower"Post Malone and Swae Lee's 2018 hit "Sunflower" continues to run up the numbers.By Alexander Cole
- NumbersPost Malone Makes Diamond History With Latest RIAA CertificationsThe artist is now officially the youngest artist in history to have three diamond singles with the help of Quavo, Swae Lee, and 21 Savage. By Madusa S.
- NumbersPost Malone Goes Diamond AgainPost Malone has received his latest diamond plaque for "Sunflower" with Swae Lee.By Alex Zidel
- NumbersPost Malone Now Has 5 Songs Over A Billion StreamsWith "Psycho" hitting a billion streams, Post Malone becomes the second artist in history to have five songs over the billion mark.By Alex Zidel
- MusicRico Nasty Sings To Her 4-Year-Old Son Onstage For His BirthdayShoutout all the rapping moms. By Noah C
- MusicPost Malone Announces "Runaway" Tour With Swae LeeThe "Sunflower" duo will be coming to a city near you.By Aron A.
- MusicPost Malone Reportedly Set To Release "New Single" With Young Thug On July 5thDoes Post Malone have a goody bag in store following the July 4 celebrations in 2019?By Devin Ch
- MusicPost Malone Replaces Himself At No. 1 On Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs ChartPosty remains at No. 1.By Milca P.
- MusicPost Malone Lands Two Songs In The Top 5 On The Billboard Hot 100Post Malone's "Wow" and "Sunflower" with Swae Lee make their way into the top 5. By Aron A.
- Music VideosWatch The Jonah Hill-Directed Video For Vampire Weekend & Steve Lacy's "Sunflower"Vampire Weekend and Steve Lacy deliver on new video directed by Jonah Hill.By Milca P.
- MusicPost Malone & Swae Lee's "Sunflower" Was "Spider-Man's" Second ChoiceChildish Gambino's "Redbone" was supposed to be on the soundtrack.By Alex Zidel
- MusicBlueface's "Thotiana Remix" Breaks Into Top 10 Of "Hot Rap Chart"Blueface is painting the charts the color of dread.By Devin Ch
- MusicSwae Lee Performs "Sunflower" With Two Young Fans In The Streets Of AustraliaSwae makes these fans' dreams come true. By Karlton Jahmal
- MusicSwae Lee Receives Sunflower During Performance In ThailandThe overseas crowd seemingly enjoyed the performance.By Alexander Cole
- MusicPost Malone & Swae Lee's "Sunflower" Hits #1 On Billboard Hot 100Another number one single for Post Malone & Swae Lee.By Aron A.
- MusicPost Malone & Swae Lee's "Sunflower" Is No. 1 On Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs ChartSwae & Post go for gold.By Milca P.
- Music VideosSwae Lee & Post Malone Take Fans To The Studio In "Sunflower" VisualsThe "Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse" single gets the video treatment. By Karlton Jahmal
- MusicPost Malone & Swae Lee's "Sunflower" Reaches New Peak On Billboard Hot 100Post Malone and Swae Lee's "Spider-Man" collaboration hits number 7 on the Hot 100.By Aron A.
- NewsPost Malone & Swae Lee Have Their Latest Hit In "Sunflower"Post Malone & Swae Lee combine forces for another smash hit.By Alex Zidel
- MusicPost Malone & Swae Lee's Collab "Sunflower" Drops This WeekPost Malone and Swae Lee's long-awaited collaboration is set to drop this week.By Aron A.
- MusicSwae Lee Previews Post Malone Collab "SunFlower" From "Spider-Man"Swae Lee shares his verse from the upcoming single.By Alex Zidel
- MusicPost Malone Keeps Making Hits, Previews Unreleased Song On Jimmy FallonPost Malone played a snippet of "Sunflower" from the upcoming "Spider-Man" movie.By Alex Zidel