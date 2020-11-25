Playboi Carti truly is a different breed, a rare sort of artist that only comes around once in a generation. For one, it's difficult to ascertain whether a portion of his fanbase listens to his music ironically or with unyielding sincerity. Two, his output tends to receive universal acclaim, with some even going so far as to deem him the avant-garde GOAT. And three, people seem to be enamored with his baby-like cadence, to the point where songs like the lost "Pissy Pamper" become cult classics as a direct result of it.

Steven Ferdman/Getty Images

Regardless of how you might feel about the Die Lit auteur, whether you deem him the scourge of modern rap music or the chosen one set to usher in a new renaissance, it's impossible to deny the je ne sais quois surrounding Playboi Carti and his surefire means of moving the masses. And with the hype for his upcoming album Whole Lotta Red reaching a feverish pitch, Carti has done his part to stir the pot even further with a flurry of typically cryptic social media behavior.

"LOVE ME NOW NOT WH3N IM DEAD," he Tweets, alongside a black-and-white picture. Shortly thereafter, he made a point to extend a greeting to both Post Malone and Pharrell, which naturally sparked further anticipation for his next move. It's hard not to view anything Carti does as a clue of sorts, so with that in mind, consider the possibility of both parties being involved with Whole Lotta Red to some degree. At this rate, perhaps we won't have to wait much longer for a proper answer. The only question is -- will you be tuning in?