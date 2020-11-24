The hype is building. Playboi Carti has exited his cave and is creeping out of the shadows to deliver one of the most highly-anticipated albums in recent memory, inciting virtual riots and not stopping short of blood. The vampiric artist is hitting us hard and aplenty as he continues unwrapping layers of Whole Lotta Red, his official follow-up to the cult classic Die Lit.

Less than twenty-four hours ago, the world was unaware that it would be under attack with such menacing yelps from one of rap's most unusual characters but, alas, here we are, several snippets and a cryptic album reveal later.

His activity on Instagram and Twitter has been restored, with Playboi Carti finally showing signs of life, keeping his freshly-dyed red hair all over our screens. In addition to him previewing new music during an unannounced live-stream last night, Carti has returned with another call-out, bringing another rarely-heard-from superstar into the fray.

Posting a new snippet on Instagram, the Atlanta native followed on his wave of momentum and thanked Kanye West for hopping on a song with him, writing: "OK YE @kanyewest THANK @younglord."

The song seemingly starts out with an introduction by West, before a long instrumental breakdown, which one fan noted sounds like it could have been crafted for a vampire movie. Then, Carti provides some ad-libs before the beat drops, allowing him to do his thing.

It sounds like Playboi Carti is hitting his stride. He's in the prime of his life, so it makes sense that he would be making his best music.

Are you excited for Whole Lotta Red to drop?