Pop Smoke's Legacy Lives On In "AP" Music Video

Alex Zidel
March 17, 2021 15:01
The music video for Pop Smoke's posthumous single "AP" has arrived.

Pop Smoke's acting debut in the film Boogie is officially upon us with the movie earning its theatrical release last week. The Brooklyn rapper was on pace to become the next crossover superstar, making a huge splash on the charts with his posthumous debut album Shoot For The Stars, Aim For The Moon, which included the hit songs "For The Night" featuring Lil Baby and DaBaby, "The Woo" with 50 Cent and Roddy Ricch, "What You Know Bout Love", and "Mood Swings" featuring Lil Tjay

As part of the rollout for Boogie, another posthumous single was released by Pop Smoke's team called "AP". The track unpacks the late rapper's love for expensive jewelry, especially his Audemars Piguet watches. A music video was released for the song on Wednesday, alternating between footage from the film, videos of Pop performing, and unreleased content with the artist.

Watch the music video above and be sure to check out Boogie, as well. The soundtrack is available here, with more new music from Pop Smoke.

Pop Smoke Music Videos News audemars piguet new music videos Boogie
