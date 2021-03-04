Soon, we will all be able to enjoy Pop Smoke's acting debut, but it's a bittersweet moment as the rapper won't be here to celebrate with his millions of fans and admirers. A little over a year ago, we received the devastating news that Pop Smoke had been viciously murdered during a Hollywood Hills home invasion. The rapper's team and loved ones have continued to walk out his legacy, including his inclusion in Eddie Huang's film, Boogie.

Just months prior to his murder, Pop filmed the coming-of-age story and now, Huang is reflecting on his time with the rising New York rapper. "At first I made this film and I was like, 'Look, this is for my family and this is to represent for all of us overseas Chinese in America,' but this is Pop's film," said Huang. "It's absolutely dedicated to Pop. I really miss my brother. Once I met him, the film changed."

"He [had] no fear, Pop [wasn't] scared of anything," Huang continued. “He also probably had the fastest computer processor in his head I've ever seen. I could tell Pop something, and he would immediately adapt and make that change. And he didn't have an ego about it, and he wouldn't get scared about it. And he wouldn't have self-doubt about it. He just did it."

Huang also reflected on grieving Pop Smoke's loss. "But I will tell you this. Pop's not a dude that would've wanted you to be sad. He really [was] a person who was celebrating life all of the time. So happy, very sensitive. Amazing to be around. And a lotta love. He got a lotta love." Check out the trailer for Boogie below.

