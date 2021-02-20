Yesterday marked the one-year anniversary of one of the most tragic losses of young talent in recent times. Pop Smoke was shot and killed in Los Angeles at the age of 20. Fans and friends have continued to keep his legacy alive in many ways. The release of his posthumous debut, Shoot For The Stars Aim For The Moon was a reminder that Pop was very much headed towards stardom if his life weren't cut short.

Many remembered the late Brooklyn star with tributes flooding the timeline yesterday, including from several of his peers and friends who are still mourning his loss. Fivio Foreign, an incredibly close friend to Pop, took to social media to remind people that there will never be another Pop Smoke. "It's only 1 pop smoke," he wrote before commemorating Feb. 19th as a day to forever commemorate the legacy of the late rapper.

Fivio Foreign and Pop Smoke also collaborated on a few instances. The two previously paired up with Lil Tjay on "Zoo York" but also worked exclusively with one another on Meet The Woo 2 stand out, "Sweetheart." With Fivio Foreign aiming to release his debut album at some point in the coming year, it wouldn't be surprising if he kept an unreleased collab for its release.

Check out Fivio Foreign's posts below.