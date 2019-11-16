In the world of hip hop, a lot can occur in a single week. That's why we update our playlists regularly to keep you in the loop. So much goes on that we even felt the need to divide the week's hottest releases into two playlists. While "FIRE EMOJI" consists of our favourites out of the week's most popular tracks, "On The Come Up" is for those who want to keep an ear to the streets and know which artists are up next.

Tory Lanez was a central topic in the hip hop conversation this week, as he released the highly-anticipated Chixtape 5. While the series used to be primarily centred on Tory hopping in throwback instrumentals, for the fifth iteration, he took things up a notch. Not only did he get samples cleared from his favourite 2000-2006 R&B vibes, he got the songs' original creators to assist him in their reworks. While the project's filled with sweet nostalgia, we selected Tory's collaboration, "Luv Ya Gyal / Love Sounds" with The-Dream to be added to "FIRE EMOJI". They flip The-Dream's "I Luv Your Girl" and "Falsetto" for a steamy two-part epic.

In the realm of singles, we got two powerhouse collaborations between Lil Durk and Future, and A Boogie Wit da Hoodie and Lil Uzi Vert. While all these artists are well-versed in crafting bangers, for their latest efforts, "Last Name" and "Reply", they slow things down and air their grievances.

For those of you tuning in to "OTCU" this week, you're gonna be turned onto the 18-year-old, 24kGoldn. The San Francisco-native dropped his track, "Valentino", a few months back, but it's too good for us to miss the opportunity to put you on. You're still not late to the game anyway. Once you listen to the song, you'll realize that 24kGoldn still has a lot ahead of him.

While anyone signed to TDE is bound to get a significant amount of exposure, Reason is still in the beginning stages of blowing up, so we tossed his new track in "OTCU". Reason snaps on "Flick It Up", but it also features the welcomed return of Ab-Soul, who has been radio silent for quick some time now.

Pick your playlist and let us know your favourite discoveries.

