on the come up
- Original ContentTrauma Tone Reflects On His First Beat Placement, Cites M.I.A. As A Dream Collaborator, & More For "On The Come Up"Trauma Tone formally introduces himself on HotNewHipHop’s “On The Come Up.”By Joshua Robinson
- Original ContentHollywood Cole Reflects On Producing For Lil Wayne, Drake, Dom Kennedy & More For "On The Come Up"Now, who else tryna F with Hollywood Cole? The multifaceted producer details his rise for HotNewHipHop’s “On The Come Up.”By Joshua Robinson
- Original ContentGloss Up Details The Female Rap Scene In Memphis & “Don’t Play With Me” For “On The Come Up”Quality Control artist Gloss Up introduces herself for HotNewHipHop's "On The Come Up."By Joshua Robinson
- Original ContentLakeyah Talks Tee Grizzley Love, Being Slept-On In Milwaukee & Signing To QCThe Milwaukee native went from slam poetry to chasing her Quality Control Music dreams to, now, being one of the label's newest and brightest signees. By Erika Marie
- Original ContentDeante' Hitchcock Reveals Four New Projects & Discusses Retirement PlansDeante' Hitchcock talks his debut album "BETTER," his penchant for freestyling, Dogecoin, and his bright future in the latest episode of HNHH's "On The Come Up."By Joshua Robinson
- Original ContentSleepy Hallow Details Kendrick Lamar & J. Cole Appreciation, Sheff G Relationship & MoreSleepy Hallow talks Kendrick Lamar's "The Art Of Peer Pressure," coming up with Sheff G, and "Still Sleep?" deluxe edition on the latest episode of "On The Come Up." By Aron A.
- Pop CultureDreamDoll Details Reality TV Origins, Transition To Rap, Coming Out As Bisexual & MoreThis rising Bronx emcee may have launched her career on reality TV, but it doesn't define her future. DreamDoll talks to us about receiving advice from Rap vets, wanting to lock in a music video with Teyana Taylor, and revealing her sexuality through her music.By Erika Marie
- Original ContentToronto Legend Pressa Is Making A Name For Himself In AmericaPressa explains how he's evolved as an artist since breaking out, whether he prefers living in Toronto or the States, being attracted to Coi Leray because she "looks like" him, and more for HNHH's "On The Come Up."By Alex Zidel
- MusicKey Glock Confirms "Dum & Dummer 3" With Young Dolph Is "Already Done"Key Glock confirmed that he and Dolph already have "Dum & Dummer 3" in the bag.By Rose Lilah
- Original ContentKey Glock Details Relationship With His Mom, Auntie, Grandma & Talks "Yellow Tape 2" & "Dum & Dummer 3"Key Glock talks growing up in South Memphis, his relationship with Young Dolph, why he likes Gucci Mane so much, and "Yellow Tape 2" in HNHH's "On the Come Up."By Rose Lilah
- MusicMorray Reveals How Drake Made Him Fall In Love With Hip-HopMorray recently spoke to HNHH about his biggest influences.By Alexander Cole
- MusicMorray Talks Working With J. Cole & 21 Savage On "My Life"Morray speaks about making "My Life" with J. Cole and 21 Savage for HNHH's "On The Come Up."By Alex Zidel
- Original ContentMorray Explains Why J. Cole Is "Big Bro," Talks Mo3 Posthumous Collab & MoreOn the latest episode of "On The Come Up," we speak to Morray about his rise to fame, being co-signed by J. Cole, and dropping his first project, all within the span of a year.By Alexander Cole
- MusicYung Bleu Explains How Lil Wayne Impacted His SongwritingBleu discusses how Lil Wayne's lyricism impacted his early songs and influenced his songwriting. By Aron A.
- Original ContentYung Bleu Explains How Boosie Motivated Him, Talks R'n'B OGs & MoreYung Bleu talks "Investments" to "Moon Boy," DMX inspiration, and attempts to recall his very first raps about SpongeBob SquarePants on the latest episode of HNHH's "On The Come Up." By Aron A.
- MusicJackboy Teases His Next Project For 2022: "It's Okay To Not Be Okay"Jackboy hints at dropping another new project titled, "It's Okay To Not Be Okay."By Aron A.