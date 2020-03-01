We've been curating our R&B-centric Spotify playlist, "R&B Season," for a few months now, but if you haven't checked it out, now is the time. This week featured a handful of great additions including songs from PARTYNEXTDOOR, SZA, Justin Timberlake, Jhene Aiko and more.

"The Other Side" by SZA and Justin Timberlake is the first single for the animated film Trolls: World Tour. The addictive disco vibe is contagiously catchy. Both SZA and Timberlake blend together for the hook: "Back on your feet again, lift your head, hold it high/You wanna run it back, but you can't turn the time."

Jhene Aiko tapped Future and Miguel for his new single Happiness Over Everything (H.O.E.). Combing Aiko and Miguel's heavenly voices on the same track is a guaranteed hit. "I hope she don't think that I think that she some kinda hoe/I don't care, that just lets me know that she knows what she wants, yeah," the two sing on the hook. Future lends his voice for the second verse and some ad-libs throughout.

Check out the rest of "R&B Season" and more of our other playlists below.

