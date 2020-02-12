When Malika Haqq revealed that she was expecting her first child, everyone naturally assumed that her ex-boyfriend O.T. Genasis was the father. Neither Malika nor O.T. spoke about the pregnancy, that is until they both confirmed that they would be welcoming a son together. Malika's best friend Khloé Kardashian helped put on a teddy bear-themed baby shower where Malika reportedly said, “Whether you brought me lunch or called me or texted me, I’m incredibly thankful to Odis Flores for my little boy."

The former couple reportedly broke up around Summer 2019, ending their two-year relationship. According to TMZ, the rapper and reality star are incredible friends, and they have a co-parenting plan that rids their relationship of awkwardness. The outlet also states since Malika told O.T. she was pregnant, he's always been right there by her side.

"We're told the exes are both nervous and excited to meet their baby boy, but there's no concern about parenting together," TMZ writes. "They remained friends, kept things drama-free after their split ... and we're told they will do what's best for their son going forward." While Malika and O.T. have been sharing more about their soon-to-be bundle of joy, they haven't chosen a name just yet. The rapper asked for his fans and followers to help him pick the perfect name, so we'll all have to wait to hear what they've come up with.

Check out a few photos from the baby shower below.