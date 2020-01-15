Khloe Kardashian's best friend Malika Haqq is expecting her first child with rapper OT Genasis and has been updating her fans along the way as she gets closer and closer to meeting her little man. "I listen to my heart, and I’ve decided that the rest of my life will be the best of my life. I’m pregnant! I didn't know when, I just knew one day. God said it’s my turn, and I couldn’t be more grateful for the little spirit that grows inside of me. I am yours, baby, and you are mine," Malika shared when she first announced she was expecting.



Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Now just one month away from giving birth, Malika has shared yet another update on her growing bump by posting a black and white nude image of herself holding her precious package. Some of the comments on the post can't help but notice how small her bump is in comparison to other pregnancies but Malika's caption says it all: "We’re tiny but mighty."

Just before the new year, Malika shared on ultrasound of her "angel" showing her little man growing perfectly before his full arrival.