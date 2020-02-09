It's been five months since Malika Haqq announced her pregnancy to the world, but up until now, she has kept the father's identity under wraps. The baby daddy is none other than her ex-boyfriend, O.T. Genasis. While the two were reported to have broken up back in June, Haqq shared a photo of a positive pregnancy test in September, leaving it a mystery as to whether O.T. Genasis had found his way back into her life.

Haqq's baby shower on Saturday (Feb. 8) also served as a paternity reveal, as O.T. Genasis attended the teddy-bear themed party. They may not be romantically involved anymore, but the parents-to-be both expressed their excitement about welcoming a child into the world together. According to Us Weekly, Haqq said the following about O.T. Genasis during her speech at the shower: “Whether you brought me lunch or called me or texted me. I’m incredibly thankful to Odis Flores for my little boy.”

The Atlanta rapper broke the news that he's the father with an Instagram post. "My son on da way...Give me a baby name now...GO!!!," he captioned a photo from the baby shower's custom photo booth.

Khloe Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Kylie Jenner and Kris Jenner were also all in attendance at the shower. Haqq is close with the famous family and has repeatedly appeared on Keeping Up With The Kardashians.