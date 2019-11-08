Back in September Malika Haqq revealed that she's expecting her first child and made the announcement with a sweet share to Instagram. "God said it’s my turn, and I couldn’t be more grateful for the little spirit that grows inside of me. I am yours, baby, and you are mine," she captioned her post.



Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

Before the announcement, it was clear that Malika and OT Genasis had ended their romance but sources confirmed that her baby is in fact his. The latest update surrounding Malika's pregnancy is the gender reveal and it looks like the reality star will be having a boy. The 36-year-old made the announcement while posting an advertisement for her favorite Bio-Oil she swears by.

Malika's BFF Khloe Kardashian reacted to the pregnancy clearly ecstatic by the news. "Congratulations Mika May!!!!! I am so beyond overwhelmed with love and happiness!!!! God is GREAT!!!! We are all so blessed!!!! I love you and baby madly," she wrote.

Malika's twin sister, Khadijah, is already a mother and has been by her sister's side the whole time. "I’m counting steps, reading, praying, planning, looking like I ate too much," Malika captioned an image next to her sister. "And she’s with me everyday because @foreverkhadijah LOVES it. But I love her so much more."