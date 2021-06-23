With news breaking earlier this week that Nick Cannon would allegedly be expecting yet another child with Alyssa Scott less than a full week after welcoming his twins Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir that he had with Abby De La Rosa, many people have been clowning Nick Cannon for his seeming inability to stop sleeping around.

But thanks to a recently resurfaced clip from the comedian and television host's interview with Howard Stern in 2017, fans have gotten a reminder that Nick Cannon — who suffers from Lupus — is merely focused on living life to the fullest.



Gabriel Olsen/Getty Images

"When you experience near-death situations [and] life-threatening situations, it's honest. it's real," Nick Cannon says in the throwback clip. "I feel like, yo, I'm running out of time. Every time I think I"m doing good, then I gotta go back to the f*cking hospital. And it's like, I almost died this time [from] the blood clots and sh*t."

Cannon is then asked if he fears death, and his response shines a light on his actions over the past handful of years.

"I don't fear it. I welcome it," Cannon admits. "I got to a space now where it's like I'm probably gonna die sooner than most people. I mean, that's what the doctors said. But I'm living life like 'F*ck! I might die in the morning, so let's f*ck all night!' Why wear condoms, I might not be here tomorrow."

Check out the full clip from Nick Cannon's 2017 interview with Howard Stern below.