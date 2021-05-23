Nick Cannon's ex, Lanisha Cole, has shot down rumors that she is pregnant with the rapper's child. Cannon and his current partner Abby De La Rosa have already announced that they are expecting.

"I'm not pregnant. I'm not hiding a baby. Chill," Cole wrote on her Instagram story, this week.

Rumors have also surfaced that Cannon is expecting a separate child with Wild 'N Out model Alyssa Scott. Scott did not confirm or deny the rumors when asked directly by fans on his social media. Instead, she gave a vague reply using emojis.



Leon Bennett / Getty Images

Cannon and De La Rosa first announced they were expecting with a statement on Instagram posted by De La Rosa.

“Thank you for choosing me to be your Mommy. I know the Lord has destined me and prepared me for the gift of not one but two little angels,” De La Rosa captioned an image of the couple. “I pray that God give you both the strength to walk brave and boldly in your individual truth just like your Daddy. That God bless you and your brother and guide you into living out your full purpose. Your Dad & I will always be here for you both; in complete unison and support. No matter what this world may throw your way, know that forgiveness is key and what is for you – is for YOU! You both are already so loved and we can’t wait to meet you both.”