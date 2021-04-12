Nick Cannon and Abby De La Rosa have announced that they are expecting twin sons. De La Rosa posted a picture with Cannon showing off her baby bump on Instagram, Sunday.

“Thank you for choosing me to be your Mommy. I know the Lord has destined me and prepared me for the gift of not one but two little angels,” De La Rosa captioned the image. “I pray that God give you both the strength to walk brave and boldly in your individual truth just like your Daddy. That God bless you and your brother and guide you into living out your full purpose. Your Dad & I will always be here for you both; in complete unison and support. No matter what this world may throw your way, know that forgiveness is key and what is for you – is for YOU! You both are already so loved and we can’t wait to meet you both.”

The news comes just months after Cannon welcomed his fourth child back in December 2020.

Earlier this year, rumors began to surface that De La Rosa was pregnant with twins after she posted a picture with a sign that read, "Club Tummy."

