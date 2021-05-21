No, it's not Groundhog's Day. Back in March, news began to circulate that Nicki Cannon would be welcoming twins with DJ Abby De La Rosa, and it came as a surprise considering he'd just welcomed a daughter with Brittany Bell back in December 2020. Brittany and Cannon also have a son, Golden, who was born in 2017, and these kids are in addition to the twins that Cannon had with Mariah Carey during their marriage. Supermodel Jessica White revealed that she was once pregnant by Cannon, as well, but they suffered a miscarriage. There were also rumors that he was dating model and photographer LaNisha Nicole after she posted images of them together.

On Thursday (May 20), images started to pop up online of a woman named Alyssa Scott who was reportedly a model for Cannon's show, Wild 'N Out. Scott has been posting photos of her growing baby bump and she captioned one image with the words "Zen S. Cannon." Someone jumped in the comments to ask if Nick Cannon is the father.

Scott didn't say yes, but she did reply to the comment with three smiling emojis with hearts around them. People took that as a confirmation and, unsurprisingly, Cannon has been on the receiving end of all sorts of social media responses. Check out a few images of Alyssa below as well as reactions to Cannon's latest baby news.



