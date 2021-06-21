Comedian Lil Duval has cracked on basically every celebrity in the past, and Nick Cannon has become the “Living My Best Life” singer’s newest target upon news that he is having yet another child after just having twins.

Cannon and DJ Abby De La Rosa welcomed their twins, Zion Mixolydian Cannon and Zillion Heir Cannon, on June 14. The twins’ names were criticized, but that quickly was replaced by a rumor that Cannon was expecting another child.

Wild N’ Out model Alyssa Scott confirmed that rumor on Father’s Day, revealing photos from a pregnancy photoshoot with Cannon on her ‘Gram.

This would be Cannon's fourth child in the span of a year, after he also fathered a baby girl with Brittany Bell in December, whom they named Powerful Queen Cannon.

Lil Duval took to Twitter to share his reaction to the news stating, "Nick Cannon getting these women pregnant like he think he bout to die" paired with a plethora of laughing emojis.

Some commenters were on board with Duval’s joke saying things like, “Or like he just got outta jail” with laughing emojis in the reaction.

Others were not pleased with the insensitivity includingBET’s Boomerang actress La La Milan stating, “This could be another case of Chadwick Boseman, we never know.. so.”

The Masked Singer host was hospitalized due to lupus back in 2016 due to complications with the incurable autoimmune disease. The star was diagnosed in 2012 and told the Huffington Post, “it’s something that you can live with and actually overcome with the proper research and with the proper support system."

Cannon has yet to respond to the joke, nor has he made any public statement about the latest pregnancy news. We'll keep you posted.