Nick Cannon welcomed a new set of twins into his life with Abby De La Rosa, introducing his baby boys to the world this week. Fans were excited to find out the names of his newborns, but when De La Rosa revealed their names in an Instagram post, critics exploded into laughter. Zion Mixolydian... and ... ZILLION HEIR???

That's right, Nick Cannon really named his children Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir. If you're thinking to yourself, damn, these are the most ridiculous names I've ever heard in my life... just know you're not alone. A loud reaction was sparked on social media with people making jokes about Zion's music-geared name and Zillion's money-inspired government title.

"ZILLION HEIR? Nick cannon needs jail," laughed one person on Twitter. "Nick Cannon named his twin boys Zillion Heir and Zion Mixolydian. I said that shit out loud and my furniture started floating," said another.

Understandably, everyone is shaken up over Nick Cannon's kids' names and no one is quite sure how to react. Nick has a history of making headlines for giving his kids the most extra names possible. He previously named his daughter Power Queen Cannon. His twins with Mariah Carey are named Morrocan and Monroe.

Check out some of the most popular reactions to Zillion Heir and Zion Mixolydian's names below.