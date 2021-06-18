Nick Cannon welcomed two baby boys into the world this week. Abby De La Rosa gave birth to twin boys, naming them Zillion Heir Cannon and Zion Mixolydian Cannon. The unorthodox names have caused quite the uproar online as fans continue to joke about how they'll likely both go by their nicknames for their entire lives. Naming one child after a fictional sum of money, and the other after a mode on a music scale, Cannon's choices have been clowned across Twitter, trending the comedian for days.

It's not only the public that is playfully roasting Nick Cannon right now. Even his Wild 'N Out castmates had some words for him, with B. Simone joking about how he's officially got a handful of different baby mamas.



Paras Griffin/Getty Images

Cannon has children with Mariah Carey, Brittany Bell, Abby De La Rosa, and one on the way with Alyssa Scott. B. Simone got her count wrong when she teased him, saying, "This n***a got five baby mamas and bitches still wanna fuck with him. That's crazy to me."

The video of B. Simone trolling Nick was the second slide in a gallery of posts celebrating the production of Season 16 of Wild 'N Out. They've officially wrapped filming, having a party together, and getting each other ready for even more fun in the future.

Watch the video below.