On Tuesday, some football-related news surfaced that shook up the entire NFL: Cam Newton had been cut from the New England Patriots. The 2021-2022 season would be Cam's second with the renowned football team, but following what the Patriots described as "a misunderstanding related to Covid-19 protocols," the team chose to drop Cam Newton from its roster and promote rookie Mac Jones to the starting quarterback position.

In light of the shocking news, Cam shared the following message to his Instagram story: "I really appreciate all the love and support during this time, but I must say ... please don't feel sorry for me!! I'm good." Several fans of the quarterback flooded Twitter with reactions to the unexpected news, and it appears that even OJ Simpson had something to say about the Patriot's decision to cut Cam Newton.



Mike Stobe/Getty Images

According to OJ, he knew that Cam Newton's role in Massachusetts was about to change when news first broke that Newton would be missing three to five days of training camp after catching COVID-19. With the way that the Patriot's sensational rookie Mac Jones has been playing throughout the preseason, OJ Simpson was confident that Newton would be replaced by the rookie, but he admits that he was surprised that the team went ahead and cut Newton from the roster completely.

"I got to admit, when this COVID-19 thing came up this past week and I saw that he was going to miss five days of camp, I said, 'Well, there goes the starting job,'" OJ says in a video uploaded to Twitter. "Mac Jones has been spectacular. I am still a little surprised they let him go because it's not like they're paying him an exorbitant amount of money for a quarterback, but I don't think Cam is cut out to be the backup."

OJ went on to say that despite Cam Newton's talents, he doesn't think that he would excel as a backup option. He continued, "I think as long as he's fighting for the job, he's going to be positive and on the sideline, [but not] knowing he's a backup and has no chance of getting into the game unless this kid gets hurt. Right now, Cam's chance of being a starter maybe could be in Miami and possibly down in Houston."

OJ says that the big takeaway from the entire Cam Newton and Patriots fiasco, however, is that NFL players and quarterbacks specifically should just get vaccinated against COVID-19.

"I just don't get why any quarterback in NFL, as important as they are to their team, won't go and get the shot. A lot of them won't even admit if they haven't. You're the star of the team," he states. "Anyway, come on guys, especially quarterbacks! Go get the shot, tell the public you got it, and wear your masks."

