O.J. Simpson isn't the biggest fan of Los Angeles. According to him, since his acquittal for the murder of his ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson and friend Ron Goldman, he has had "trouble" with the city where the murders took place.

Speaking with The Athletic which recently ranked the running back the No. 41 best football player in history, he touched on the city which was miles away from San Francisco where he played for the 49ers.

“I have trouble with LA,” OJ said in the article. “People may think this is self-serving, but I might be sitting next to whoever did it. I really don’t know who did this.”

While Simpson was infamously found not guilty of the murders in criminal court in 1995, he was found responsible for the deaths of Brown Simpson and Goldman in civil court the same year.

Speaking with Tim Graham, however, Simpson maintains that he has no idea who committed the murders.

“I figured eventually somebody would confess to something, you know?” he added. “I had one suspect I told my lawyers to look at. I still think he might be involved, but I can’t talk about it.”

In 2017, Simpson was released after serving nine years for armed robbery and kidnapping convictions. He tells The Athletic that he has a "good life" post-prison