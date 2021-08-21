OJ Simpson may have been acquitted of murder in the killing of Ron Goldman, however, he was still found liable for the young man's death in a civil case that took place in 1997. At the time, it was revealed that OJ would have to pay Ron's father Fred a total of $33.5 million, which is a pretty massive amount. Over the years, Simpson avoided paying the money back in full and once he went to prison, there was virtually no chance of him paying the debt.

Now, OJ is out of jail, and according to TMZ, Fred Goldman is still very much interested in getting his money. Based on interest alone, OJ now owes upwards of $70 million and per new court documents, Goldman's legal team wants to sit down with OJ and discuss his assets, as well as streams of revenue.

Jason Bean-Pool/Getty Images

In a statement to TMZ, Simpson's attorney said "This is a routine part of the judgement debtor collection process and Mr. Simpson will comply with the court order." Needless to say, Simpson and his team are well aware that this is a big deal, and they want to make sure they go through all of the necessary avenues in order to avoid any further legal issues.

This is a legal issue that has followed Simpson around for quite a while, and this latest development could see the former football star relinquish some of his assets. For now, this is still a developing story, so stay tuned to HNHH for all of the latest updates.

Jason Bean-Pool/Getty Images

[Via]