Zoom calls have caused a frenzy throughout the world but Jeffrey Toobin's scandal is just something else. The CNN legal analyst and reporter for the New Yorker was allegedly caught masturbating during a Zoom conference call with members of the New Yorker and the WNYC radio. An embarrassing moment for him and a traumatizing one for the witnesses, he claimed that he didn't know the video was even on.

This soon became a trending topic on Twitter and many began to chime in including OJ Simpson who's quite familiar with Toobin. Back in the 90s, Toobin heavily reported on Simpson's case, notably breaking the story that Simpson's defense was planning to accuse detective Mark Fuhrman of planting evidence during the trial. So, OJ Simpson finally got his last laugh after years. Taking to Twitter, he shared a video of himself as he compared Jeffrey Toobin's masturbation scandal to PeeWee Herman's 1991 arrest at an X-rated theatre.

"Daaaaamn, Jeffrey Toobin. At least Pee-wee Herman was in an X-rated movie theater," he said with a chuckle. "I'm just sayin'."

CNN revealed after the news broke out that Toobin was on leave , as he deals with a "personal issue. "Jeff Toobin has asked for some time off while he deals with a personal issue, which we have granted,” CNN said in a statement.

A spokesperson for the New Yorker said, "Jeffrey Toobin has been suspended while we investigate the matter."

Toobin issued an a statement to VICE News, apologizing for his actions and adding that he didn't think he was either visible or audible to the rest of the individuals in the chat.

"I made an embarrassingly stupid mistake, believing I was off-camera. I apologize to my wife, family, friends and co-workers," he said. "I believed I was not visible on Zoom. I thought no one on the Zoom call could see me. I thought I had muted the Zoom video."