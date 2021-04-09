OJ Simpson has been through a lot over the course of his life, especially when it comes to legal battles. In the 90s, Simpson famously went on trial for the alleged murder of his wife, and in the end, he was found not guilty. Eventually, Simpson went to jail for another offense but since getting out of prison, he has taken to Twitter where he gives his hot takes on all things football.

Recently, Simpson made a video about Sam Darnold joining the Panthers. In that same clip, he also spoke about Deshaun Watson, who is being sued by 22 women for alleged sexual assault. Simpson weighed in on the ordeal saying that he is a big fan of the quarterback and that he hopes things work out for him. The former NFL player also believes there are parallels between him and Watson.

"Now, I’m a big fan of Deshaun’s — the man always had a sterling reputation and I’m a guy that knows what accusations can do your reputation,” Simpson said. “I would hate not to see him play again and I know we got to let the system work itself out, but my prayers are with him.”

Getting an endorsement from OJ isn't exactly the best thing in the world although these days, Watson has very few people still on his side. As the months go on, the full scope of his legal battles will develop and we will be sure to bring you all of the latest updates.

Jason Bean-Pool/Getty Images