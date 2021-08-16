During the New England Patriots' first preseason game, the team's first-round draft pick Mac Jones had himself a phenomenal game. Fans were impressed with his poise in the pocket, and with Cam Newton underperforming, questions started to arise regarding who would be the team's starter for Week 1. By all indications, Newton will keep his starting job heading into the regular season, however, reporters continue to ask him about his status with the team.

Recently, Newton expressed frustration with these questions as he offered a very honest take about where he is with the team. Simply put, Bill Belichick hasn't told him anything out of the ordinary, and for now, his goal is to keep getting better each and every week.

“Y’all sitting up here asking silly questions to me and I’m looking at y’all with the same thing. I don’t know what y’all want me to say,” Newton said per Pro Football Talk. “So every single day I’m coming out here with the intention to just get better. That’s the only thing I can do. I can control that. But as far as somebody else’s analogy or interpretation for what Week One is, I’m trying to focus on what tomorrow brings, and making adjustments in tonight’s meetings.”

Kathryn Riley/Getty Images

Newton went on to say that the quarterback situation between himself and Jones is something that he can't dwell on this season. After all, Newton had a disappointing 2020, and if he wants to bounce back this year, he is going to have to tune out all of the distractions, including those on his own team.

“I don’t take [your questions] personal. I just want you guys to understand, everything y’all know, I know,” Newton said. “There’s no hidden motives or things like that. I do know those things like that, I can’t worry about. Because each and every day, I don’t necessarily care about who’s starting, I mostly care about making sure I put the best product out there for me, and I know Mac is feeling the same way, I know Brian [Hoyer] is feeling the same way and everybody else, going down each and every position."

Needless to say, Newton has a lot to fight for this year, and if he wants to keep his job, he will need to find that MVP form he had just a few years ago.

Kathryn Riley/Getty Images

[Via]