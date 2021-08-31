Football fans are shocked after learning that the New England Patriots officially released Cam Newton, the former #1 draft pick. Newton joined the team last year after spending his entire career as a quarterback for the Carolina Panthers, but after his uninspiring play during the pre-season, Newton was axed from the team, and his starting gig will be replaced by rookie Mac Jones.

The veteran QB, who won Offensive Player of the Year in 2015, was announced to have been cut from the team on Tuesday morning, and it's rumored that his vaccination status is part of the reason why he was booted.



Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

Newton has been open about his choice to not get vaccinated, but with the NFL pushing all of its players to protect themselves and their teammates by getting the shot, it's possible that his decision to skip out on the Pfizer or Moderna jab could have been the final straw for the Patriots.

The star quarterback uploaded a message to Instagram, speaking out and saying, "I really appreciate all the love and support during this time, but I must say ... please don't feel sorry for me!! I'm good."



Mike Stobe/Getty Images

Some fans have already joked that Newton will join the Bishop Sycamore team, laughing at the recent confusing saga involving the high school team, of which no one is quite sure if they're an actual HS team. Others are pointing back to one of Cam's old commercials, joking that one of the kids grew up to become Mac Jones and take his job.

As football fans continue to react to the news that Cam Newton was cut, check out what people have been saying below.